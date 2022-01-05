The 90th Missile Wing Commander directed a base closure due to worsening weather conditions on F.E Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming. Jan. 5, 2022.
Personnel are released and should await further direction from their chain of command. For safety reasons, do not report in the morning without guidance from leadership.
Please use caution transiting the local area—road conditions are BLACK and visibility is low. Plow and sand trucks are working to keep up with the snowfall.
Other services impacted by the weather are: The Chadwell Dining Facility will remain open with limited food options, please expedite pick up of children from childcare facilities, Base Gate 1 and Gate 2 will remain open during normal hours and the Visitor Control Center is closed. If you require a visitor’s pass please go to Gate 2.
Please tune into @FEWarrenAirForceBase on Facebook or warren.af.mil for the latest information.
For questions please call Joseph Coslett, 307-773-1929.