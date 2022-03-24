The 90th Missile Wing is conducting an active-shooter exercise to test the readiness of base emergency responders on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, March 25, 2022.
The exercise is scheduled to begin around 9 a.m. People on base should expect traffic diversions or delays and possible disruptions to customer service organizations during the exercise. Personnel on base may also hear simulated gunfire and emergency vehicles responding during the exercise.
For more information please contact 90th Missile Wing Public Affairs at 307-773-3381 or 90mw.pa@us.af.mil.