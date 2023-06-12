The 90th Force Support Squadron will host a car show open to the public on Friday, June 16, 2023, starting at 12 p.m. at the Trail’s End Event Center located on F.E. Warren AFB.

The car show will have six categories: classic, truck, off road, sport compact, motorcycle and clunker.

There will be a $25 entry fee beforehand and a $30 entry fee the day of the event.

To register call 90 FSS, 307-773-3048.

Interested individuals will access the base through Gate 1, off Randall Avenue.

All adults must have a photo I.D., and all vehicles are subject to random checks by the 90th Security Forces Squadron.

As a reminder, F.E. Warren is a federal installation, so the following items are prohibited: