The 90th Missile Wing has joined other bases across the U.S. Air Force in updating the visitor pass system to a virtual enrollment process as of Oct. 28, 2022.

The innovative new method will drastically cut down on wait times for visitors to be issued a base pass, allowing all required information to be submitted in advance for processing.

The Defense Biometric Identification System (DBIDS) Virtual Enrollment System (DVES) requires the sponsor or the guest to pre-enroll in DBIDS, which then generates a unique QR code for each visitor. That code, a completed F.E. Warren Visitor Pass Request Form, and a front and back image of a government-issued ID is then emailed by the sponsor to 90th Security Forces Squadron Pass and Identification for vetting. If the guest is cleared for base access, the passes are emailed back to the sponsor.

“This update will be a huge time savings for base visitors as well as our Airmen,” said Michael A. Rickman, 90 SFS Plans and Programs branch. “The current process can be delayed by system lags or an unexpected number of visitors, which causes cars and pedestrians to excessively build up around the gates on the evenings and weekends. By having everything sent in and processed ahead of time, visitors avoid waiting in the Wyoming weather and can simply present their identification and completed pass to the Defenders when they arrive.”

Passes can be requested up to 14 duty days in advance but need a minimum of three business days, excluding weekends, holidays or down days, to be processed. Anyone with a Department of Defense identification card with base access can sponsor a visitor on the base.

“The process is very user friendly; a total of just three steps,” said Rickman. “We’ve even created a QR code for mobile users to navigate to the base website that outlines and links to all required steps.”

While DVES can be completed from any computer or mobile device, the Visitor Control Center and gates will still issue passes for the time being, although in the future those passes may be limited in duration to encourage users to follow the simplified process and cut down on foot traffic and wait times.

For a step-by-step guide on the new process, visit www.warren.af.mil/base-access.