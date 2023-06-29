Since 2001, more than 120,000 veterans have died by suicide, driven by a veteran suicide rate that is currently 1.5 times the rate of the general population. Now, a coalition of corporations, foundations, nonprofits and veteran-focused organizations have launched Face the Fight™ to raise awareness and support for veteran suicide prevention. The aspiration is to cut the veteran suicide rate in half by 2030.

Established by USAA and The USAA Foundation, with the Humana Foundation and Reach Resilience, an Endeavors Foundation, as founding partners, the mission of the initiative is to break the stigma of seeking help, increase the conversation about the problem and complement the efforts of The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Department of Defense (DoD) and many others to stop veteran suicide.

“USAA’s more than 100-year legacy is built on supporting and advocating for the military community,” said Wayne Peacock, USAA president and CEO. “Our service members stand tall in the noble calling to serve others, and we need to stand with them for challenges they may face, including mental health and suicide. Through focused funding and work with experts, we believe Face the Fight will make a difference in raising awareness for veteran suicide prevention. And we invite others to join us in this fight.”

A key component of Face the Fight’s work is funding and providing philanthropic grants to nonprofit organizations that can help stop veteran suicide. Over the past year, USAA has worked with a team of experts, including The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, the VA, the DoD, RAND Corporation and nonprofit alliances to design the philanthropic strategy and identify outcomes necessary to stop veteran suicide.

USAA and The USAA Foundation seeded a coalition-backed philanthropic fund with an initial $10 million in grants. As founding partners, the Humana Foundation made a three-year, $6 million philanthropic commitment and Reach Resilience made a five-year, $25 million commitment.

”Humana is committed to ensuring all veterans and military members have access to the care they need, especially those in underserved communities where advances in health equity are greatly needed,” said Bruce D. Broussard, Humana President and CEO. “The launch of Face the Fight is an important milestone in the fight against veteran suicide and will help significantly ease the challenges experienced by veterans and their families. Together, with the Humana Foundation, USAA, Reach Resilience and others, we join this fight to help remove systemic barriers and raise awareness of the mental health challenges faced by our veteran community who have dedicated their lives to serving our country.”

The initial $41 million in philanthropic grants will focus on supporting nonprofit programs with specific focus areas. These include expansion of suicide prevention and training programs, clinical fellowships to strengthen the pipeline of qualified clinicians, and distribution of tools to veteran service organizations, the legal community and other entities who work with veterans.

“Veteran suicide is a national crisis. An estimated 50,000 more veterans will die by suicide this decade if we don’t act now,” said Sonya Medina Williams, Reach Resilience president and CEO. “As part of our mission to serve communities and people in crisis, we are committed to Face the Fight with USAA and the Humana Foundation. Together, we will break the silence around veteran suicide and spark a national conversation about military life, mental health, and the need for our country to show up for our veterans and ensure that no one is left behind.”

To learn more about Face the Fight, find help and join the fight, visit wefacethefight.org.