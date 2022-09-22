Cardboard Box City: Help raise funds for families experiencing homelessness through this annual event! Cardboard Box City helps raise awareness of homelessness and those among us in Laramie County who regularly sleep unsheltered and unhoused due to a lack of affordable and accessible housing in our community This fundraising event will raise $500 for every sponsored Cardboard Box added to the City, which funds can house a family for a week through Family Promise's shelter programs.
Box City is sponsored and will be constructed by people excited at opportunities to wipe out family homelessness in our community.
Join us on October 13 from 4-7 pm along Warren Ave at the airport parking lot to watch Cardboard Box City be constructed and the best design awarded. You can meet our Board, volunteers, and program graduates while you help us raise awareness of this important issue. If you would like to participate separately in our fundraising effort, any donation would be welcomed: $500 will house a family for a week; $150 will feed a child for a week; and $30 will pay the transition house utilities for a week.