Box City Event at Warren and 8th Ave

Family Promise of Cheyenne hosts event to raise awareness and funds for homeless children and their families in the local community.

Cardboard Box City will take place on October 13th from 4-7 pm at the Corner of Warren Ave and 8th Ave behind the USPS.

This event is to raise funds and awareness for children and their families experiencing homelessness right here in Cheyenne.

Teams will construct a cardboard box home and reflect on what it’d be like to stay a night or two in the makeshift home as a family with children.

Free dinner will be served, and the community is invited view the construction of box city.

Guest speakers will explain how Family Promise of Cheyenne transformed their lives.

The evening’s events kick off at 4pm with construction of cardboard box homes.

Duct tape and cardboard will be provided at the event.

Small teams will be in competition to construct their best “home.”

A prize of $500 will be awarded for best architectural design.

If you can’t make it to the event but want to donate or view the construction be sure to follow Family Promise on social media (Facebook and Instagram).

Executive Director of Family Promise of Cheyenne Misty Saxon shared “Family Promise of Cheyenne, with support from faith and community partners, offers children and their families in crisis safe shelter, resources, education and fellowship to achieve sustainable independence. Family Promise is the sole family-only shelter in Cheyenne and are passionate about caring for these children and their families who are enduring homelessness while providing parents case management, and tools for future self-sufficiency.”

Family Promise of Cheyenne (FPC) recently purchased the Natalie House from the Unaccompanied Minors Initiative as a static site for safe shelter. FPC is working with numerous church and faith communities to re-launch the rotational shelter model that was drastically impacted during the pandemic. Between the rotational model and the new static site, Family Promise hopes to have the resources to provide shelter to more families. An open house is planned for October 20th from 10-4 at the Natalie House, 386 Patton Ave.

Family Promise provides tools, trainings such as “grow with google” to help parents develop an individualized plan to locate employment, earn an income, stick to a budget, and earn their way back to independence.

From January to September of 2022 Family Promise of Cheyenne has assisted more than 50 families, which included more than 100 children, with shelter, food, emergency services, case management, and life skills training. To learn more, please visit familypromiseofcheyenne.org