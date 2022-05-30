On Monday, May 30 at approximately 8:00 a.m. the Cheyenne Police Department and Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) responded to an experimental aircraft crash at Cheyenne Storage located at 616 Crook Avenue.
An investigation involving multiple agencies revealed the pilot, the sole occupant of the aircraft, sustained fatal injuries. No further injuries have been reported.
A fire ignited at the storage facility as a result of the crash. At approximately 8:00 a.m., CFR deployed six engines and was able to contain the fire at approximately 8:30 a.m.
Cheyenne Fire Rescue, Cheyenne Police Department, Wyoming Air National Guard Fire, American Medical Response, Cheyenne/Laramie County Emergency Management Agency, Laramie County Coroner, Laramie County Fire Authority are the partnering agencies assisting with the initial investigation.
The scene is still active and has now been turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration.
Latest News
- Construction to Begin May 31st Along Pershing Boulevard
- Nominations Sought For State’s Top Volunteer Award For Those Age 50+
- Fatal Aircraft Crash near Nationway
- Wyoming Highway Patrol Welcomes New Troopers
- Senior Center Activities - Week of May 30, 2022
- Bob Willoughby
- Fire, Looming Ruling Don't Stop New Wyoming Abortion Clinic
- Wyoming Unveils Mental Health Public Awareness Campaign Partnering with State Parks
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our newsletter? Get local, Wyoming, and national news, the weather forecast, and more, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Most Popular
Articles
- Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, accused of 'negligence' for not visiting sick dad
- Liberty Counsel pushes back against Biden administration attempting to have Navy SEAL case dismissed
- Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - May 26, 2022
- Fatal Aircraft Crash near Nationway
- Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - May 26, 2022
- Downtown Open Container Ordinance in Effect Memorial Day Weekend
- Cheyenne Minuteman Shuts Down
- Weekly energy roundup: Gasoline prices break record -- again
- Police Searching for Homicide Suspect
- Spiking fertilizer costs squeeze Midwest farmers
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Features
advertorial
- Brandpoint (BPT)
- Updated