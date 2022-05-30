Experimental Aircraft Crash photo

Emergency crews at the scene of an experimental aircraft crash off of Nationway in Cheyenne.
On Monday, May 30 at approximately 8:00 a.m. the Cheyenne Police Department and Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) responded to an experimental aircraft crash at Cheyenne Storage located at 616 Crook Avenue.
 
An investigation involving multiple agencies revealed the pilot, the sole occupant of the aircraft, sustained fatal injuries. No further injuries have been reported.
 
A fire ignited at the storage facility as a result of the crash. At approximately 8:00 a.m., CFR deployed six engines and was able to contain the fire at approximately 8:30 a.m.
 
Cheyenne Fire Rescue, Cheyenne Police Department, Wyoming Air National Guard Fire, American Medical Response, Cheyenne/Laramie County Emergency Management Agency, Laramie County Coroner, Laramie County Fire Authority are the partnering agencies assisting with the initial investigation.
 
The scene is still active and has now been turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration.

