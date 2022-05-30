Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later in the day. High around 50F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.