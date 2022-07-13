On July 10, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 334 on Interstate 80 east of Laramie, Wyoming.
Around 11:30 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover.
A 2007 Ford Escape was headed east on Interstate 80 when the vehicle exited the left side of the road.
The driver overcorrected the SUV to the right and again to the left before leaving the roadway and overturning in the median.
The driver of the Ford has been identified as 66-year-old Enterprise, Oregon resident Mary L. Charlton.
Charlton was wearing a seatbelt and transported by medical helicopter to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash.
The passenger has been identified as 66-year-old Enterprise, Oregon resident Tolbert Gibson.
Gibson was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene.
The investigation is ongoing to determine a possible contributing factor.
This is the 53rd fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2022 compared to 49 in 2021, 49 in 2020, and 86 in 2019 to date.