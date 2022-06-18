On June 17, 2022, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 383 on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne, Wyoming.
At 01:21 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision.
The preliminary investigation shows a commercial truck and trailer headed east on Interstate 80 around milepost 383. The tractor-trailer driver lost control, causing the truck and trailer to roll over and stop in the roadway. A second commercial tractor and trailer also headed east collided with the overturned commercial truck, and both vehicles immediately became engulfed in flames. The make and models of both commercial trucks are still being investigated due to intense fire.
The investigation is still ongoing for the identity of all occupants involved. No hazardous materials were involved in this crash. The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 will remain closed from milepost 370 to 386 for most of Friday while the investigation and clean-up occur. All eastbound traffic in this area has been re-routed to the Interstate 80 Frontage Road.
The investigation is still ongoing for potential contributing factors.
This is the 42nd, 43rd, and 44th fatalities on Wyoming's roadways in 2022 compared to 41 in 2021, 41 in 2020, and 72 in 2019 to date.