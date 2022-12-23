The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle accident that occurred on Wednesday, December 21 at approximately 3:00 p.m. in the 3000 block of Carey Avenue.

The preliminary investigation suggests that a 2002 Chevy Impala was traveling north on Carey Avenue when the vehicle veered off of the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, an adult female and the sole occupant of the vehicle, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

On Thursday, December 22, the driver was declared deceased.

Driver fatigue is being investigated as a potential contributing factor.

The identity of the decedent will be released by the Laramie County Coroner pending notification of next of kin.

Due to the severity of the driver’s injuries, the Cheyenne Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is taking over the investigation.

This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.