On Thursday, April 20 at approximately 1:25 p.m. Cheyenne Police were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash involving five teenagers that resulted in one fatality.

The crash occurred in an alleyway behind Johnson Jr. High School.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a passenger of the vehicle, a 15-year-old male of Cheyenne, was deceased.

The driver and three other teenage passengers also sustained injuries and were transported by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Due to the severity of the crash, the Cheyenne Police Department’s Major Crash Unit was called to take over the investigation.

Preliminary details show that the vehicle, a 2001 Chevy truck, was traveling east down the alley at a high rate of speed while swerving back and forth.

The driver hit an uneven area of the road, lost control, and rolled the vehicle.

This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.