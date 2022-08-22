Dr. Anthony Fauci, whose advice led to the federal government’s exertion of authoritarian control over the everyday lives of all Americans, today announced that, effective in December, he will be stepping down as chief White House medical advisor and also as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation.
Harriet Hageman, Republican nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives in Wyoming, today issued the following statement:
“Almost everything that was wrong with the nation’s COVID-19 response can be traced back to Dr. Anthony Fauci.
“When in American history has one unelected bureaucrat wielded so much power as to single-handedly crush the nation’s economy, steal more than a year of education from millions of children, cost people their jobs for declining to take an injection, and force honorable men and women out of the armed forces? Dr. Fauci has been a one-man menace, stealing basic freedoms from millions of our citizens with poor advice that resulted in policies that carried the force of law.
“He lied about funding gain-of-function research, fought against pinpointing China as the source of the COVID-19 virus, admitted that he misled the public about mask use, and contradicted himself on numerous occasions. And then he had to nerve to say about himself, ‘I represent science.’ Such breathtaking arrogance, from a man who obviously loved the fawning media attention, epitomizes everything that is wrong with the administrative state. When I get to Congress, I am going to make it my focus to defend Wyoming against the usurpation of our constitutional rights and liberties.
“I am hopeful that in the new Congress, with a new Republican majority, there will be investigations and hearings to look into exactly how decisions were made, what information was used, and how the American people were misled. And I trust that Dr. Fauci will be front and center.
“To sum it up: Good riddance – and see you soon.”