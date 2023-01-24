The FBI Denver Division announces the launch of a new Twitter account, @miFBIDenver, to enhance communication and outreach with Spanish-speaking communities in Colorado and Wyoming. The FBI uses Twitter accounts to share information about federal criminal activity, crime prevention, employment opportunities, community outreach efforts and much more. @miFBIDenver will highlight local, state and federal resources to help Spanish-speakers have access to information, assistance and services.
“Social media is a powerful communication tool that enables us to deliver critical information and resources to the diverse population we serve,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Leonard Carollo. “This account will help us educate the Spanish-speaking community about the FBI’s role in fighting crime and how to avoid becoming a victim of crime. It also will bolster our ability to gather tips about criminal activity. Our goal is to keep the public safe, and this Spanish-language Twitter account will help us accomplish that.”
The FBI Denver English language Twitter account, @FBIDenver, currently has more than 60,000 followers; FBI Denver hopes to grow a Twitter following among Spanish-speaking constituents to facilitate communication and foster an environment of respect and trust. “When information is provided in people’s native language, they instantly feel more comfortable and receptive to the message,” added Acting Special Agent in Charge Carollo. “Our outreach efforts are focused on connecting with the communities we serve to ensure they know who we are and how we can help. This Spanish social media account will facilitate the sharing of resources, programs, alerts and information directly with Spanish-speaking members of our community, which helps them make better and safer decisions for themselves and their families.”
FBI Denver invites the public and media to follow @miFBIDenver and @FBIDenver. If you are the victim of or witness to a crime, contact your local police department, or submit a tip to the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or visiting tips.fbi.gov