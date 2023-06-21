FBI Denver was honored to host Jenelle Goodrich and her organization, From Silenced to Saved, for a ceremony celebrating Goodrich’s receipt of the 2022 FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award.

FBI Denver nominated Goodrich for her organization’s outstanding contributions to the community through its work helping recovered victims of human trafficking in Colorado.

From Silenced to Saved is a third-party case management organization that provides crucial assistance to the FBI and other government agencies in domestic sex-trafficking investigations.

Goodrich is dedicated to helping recovered victims by providing them with essential services.

“We are honored to recognize Ms. Goodrich and her organization for their commitment to helping recovered victims. She works closely with community partners to bridge the gap with law enforcement in order to provide mission-critical support,” said Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek. “We are proud to partner with From Silenced to Saved and congratulate them on receiving this well-deserved recognition.”

In metro Denver, the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force investigates allegations of human trafficking and works with federal, state and local partners to recover victims.

Ms. Goodrich is the only non-governmental organization that works with task force members and the victim specialists to respond on-scene during national operations to assist with providing emergency services such as transportation, lodging, food and clothing.

The efforts of From Silenced to Saved empower victims to bring perpetrators to justice and demonstrate the power of collaboration in the fight to combat human trafficking.

The FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award (DCLA) was established in 1990.

It is presented on behalf of the Director of the FBI to honor individuals and organizations for their contributions to the prevention of crime and violence in the community.

Every year, field offices select recipients for this award on behalf of the FBI Director to recognize their tremendous support.

FBI Director Christopher Wray hosted the 2022 DCLA winners in a ceremony at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C., in May, emphasizing the importance of partnerships in keeping our shared communities safe.

These partnerships — as exemplified by the breadth of the work by the DCLA recipients — have led to a host of crime prevention programs that protect the most vulnerable in our communities, educate families and businesses about threats, and work to reduce violent crime in our neighborhoods.

"Like the 38,000 employees of the FBI," Director Wray told the honorees, "you don’t do what you do for fame — and certainly not for fortune. You do it out of kindness, out of compassion for others, out of a hope and a dream for safer communities, to leave your towns and cities better places than when you got there. And that’s how I’ve defined success here within our organization, too."

The FBI Denver field office is grateful for the work Jenelle Goodrich and From Silenced to Saved provide in Colorado and wishes them continued success.