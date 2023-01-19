FBI Denver is seeking the public’s help to identify the individual(s) responsible for the arson of the Life Choices building at 20 Mountain View Ave. in Longmont, Colo., on June 25, 2022.
As part of a national effort to bring awareness to a series of attacks and threats targeting reproductive health service facilities across the country, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for this crime.
The Life Choices building was vandalized and sustained fire and smoke damage as the result of an arson.
This criminal act is a violation of Title 18 U.S.C. § 844(i), Destruction by Means of a Fire or Explosive, which carries a penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison, and potentially, a violation of Title 18 U.S.C. § 248(a)(3), Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), contact their local FBI office, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. You may remain anonymous.
You can view seeking information posters for other arsons and potential FACE Act violations here: https://www.fbi.gov/news/press-releases/fbi-offering-25000-rewards-for-information-in-series-of-attacks-against-reproductive-health-service-facilities