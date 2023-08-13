The FBI is seeking information about a fatal auto-pedestrian crash early Aug. 12 on the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming.
Between 4:30 a.m. and 5:00 a.m., an adult female was walking along Wyoming Highway 789 between Mile Markers 99 and 100, just south of the Wind River Hotel and Casino.
She was struck by a vehicle and killed.
The driver of the vehicle did not remain on scene or report the crash.
The FBI is investigating the crash, with assistance from the Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1.800.CALL.FBI or go to tips.fbi.gov