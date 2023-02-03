FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans are asking for the public’s help to locate and arrest Neil Ravi Mehta for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device.
On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans agents executed a federal search warrant at Mehta’s residence in Ft. Smith, Arkansas. During the court-authorized operation, investigators located multiple explosive devices inside the residence. The explosives were rendered safe by federal agents, but Mehta remains at large.
Mehta is 31 years old and is described as being 5’11” and weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Attached are two photographs of Mehta for public dissemination. Investigators believe Mehta has ties to eastern Oklahoma; Atlanta, GA; Albuquerque, NM; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Houston, TX; Jackson Hole, WY; and New York, NY, as well as Pakistan and India.
Mehta should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see Mehta, please do not approach him, but immediately contact your local law enforcement agency or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.