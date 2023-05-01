Ten Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) students placed at the State Leadership Conference in Laramie, Wyoming.
- 1st place: Jaden Roadifer – Political Science
- Aiden Cabrera – Intro. To Information Technology
- Aiden Cabrera – Computer Problem Solving
- Neal Hushbeck & Aiden Cabrera – Digital Video
- Sarah Willoughby & Salina Hernandez – Social Media Strategies
- Rhayce Barta & Aiden Cabrera – Intro. to Business Presentation
- Jaden Roadifer – International Business
- Caitlyn Ganskow & Neal Hushbeck – Website design
- Rhayce Barta & Jaden Roadifer – Sales Presentation
- 2nd place: Caitlyn Ganskow – Intro. To Financial Math
- Sarah Willoughby & Salina Hernandez – Local Chapter Annual Business Report
- Caleb Brewer – Electronic Career Portfolio
- Rhianna Roadifer – Intro to Business Presentation
- Caleb Brewer – Public Speaking
- 3rd place: Bryan Marrill – Help Desk
- 4th place: Bryan Marrill – Client Service
- Rhianna Roadifer – Intro to Public Speaking
These students now have the opportunity to compete at the National Conference in Atlanta, Georgia at the end of June.