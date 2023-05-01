FBLA Wyoming logo

Ten Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) students placed at the State Leadership Conference in Laramie, Wyoming.

  • 1st place: Jaden Roadifer – Political Science
  • Aiden Cabrera – Intro. To Information Technology
  • Aiden Cabrera – Computer Problem Solving
  • Neal Hushbeck & Aiden Cabrera – Digital Video
  • Sarah Willoughby & Salina Hernandez – Social Media Strategies
  • Rhayce Barta & Aiden Cabrera – Intro. to Business Presentation
  • Jaden Roadifer – International Business
  • Caitlyn Ganskow & Neal Hushbeck – Website design
  • Rhayce Barta & Jaden Roadifer – Sales Presentation
  • 2nd place: Caitlyn Ganskow – Intro. To Financial Math
  • Sarah Willoughby & Salina Hernandez – Local Chapter Annual Business Report
  • Caleb Brewer – Electronic Career Portfolio
  • Rhianna Roadifer – Intro to Business Presentation
  • Caleb Brewer – Public Speaking
  • 3rd place: Bryan Marrill – Help Desk
  • 4th place: Bryan Marrill – Client Service
  • Rhianna Roadifer – Intro to Public Speaking

These students now have the opportunity to compete at the National Conference in Atlanta, Georgia at the end of June.

