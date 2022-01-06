The 90th Missile Wing commander has directed continued base closure due to weather conditions on F.E Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming. Jan. 6, 2022.

Only mission essential personnel and facility managers are directed to report. All others should keep travel to a minimum to allow crews to continue clearing snow and ice from the roads.

Personnel should use caution transiting the local area—road conditions on base are YELLOW on priority roads and RED on all others, with ice and snow drifts around the installation.

Other services impacted by the weather: The Chadwell Dining Facility will remain open with limited food options (breakfast 7:30-8:30 a.m., lunch 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., dinner 4:30-6:30 p.m.), Gate 1 and the Visitor Control Center on Randall Ave will remain closed today, Gate 2 is open, base services such as the clinic, base exchange, commissary and shopette are closed.

Please tune into @FEWarrenAirForceBase on Facebook or warren.af.mil for the latest information.