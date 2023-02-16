Chief John Kopper is pleased to announce that Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) has been awarded a Staffing for Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant through the Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA).
The award totaling $2,614,043, will be used to hire nine new firefighters and requires no matching funds from the City of Cheyenne. This amount will offset some costs to the city for the next three years and is the first time in over a decade that Cheyenne Fire Rescue has been awarded this grant.
The SAFER grant was created by FEMA to provide direct funding to fire departments and volunteer fire interest organizations to help increase or maintain the number of trained front-line firefighters within communities.
These federal funds will enhance public safety and help CFR better protect the community as it continues to grow. Likewise, it will help boost staffing levels to an appropriate level to operate CFR Fire Station No. 4, which is being constructed on the east side of Cheyenne. Cheyenne Fire Rescue appreciates the support we receive from the community, and we will continue to make public safety a priority.