Although heavy rain on Wednesday left the arena muddy at Frontier Park, three-time world champions Clay Tryan of Billings, Montana, and Jade Corkill of Fallon, Nevada, took first place in the team roping in Quarter Finals 6 at the 126th Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo (CFD). Their time of 7.9 seconds was half a second faster than the second-place team.
The duo has won the CFD team roping championship twice as together, first in 2013 and again last year. If their success continues throughout the weekend, they could become the first pair to win the team roping title at the “Daddy of ‘em All” in consecutive years. Corkill, who also won the team roping title at Frontier Park in 2009 with Tennessee roper Chad Masters, could win his fourth CFD championship.
Injuries are inherent in rodeo. The old rodeo saying is “it is not if you’ll get hurt; it’s when you’ll get hurt.” Nobody knows that better that two of the timed event winners of Quarter Finals 6 – ropers Megan Small and Hunter Herrin.
Small, who grew up on a ranch in Montana, has a passion for roping. She lost her thumb on her roping hand in a team roping accident and had to re-learn many things, including how to rope since ropers rely on their thumbs to control their loops. The former Indian National Finals Rodeo qualifier from Busby, Montana, caught her calf in 3.8 seconds to win the breakaway roping by 1.1 seconds and advance to the Semifinals.
Hunter Herrin of Apache, Oklahoma, has nearly $2 million in career tie-down roping winnings and has qualified for 11 Wrangler National Finals Rodeos (WNFR). He missed most of three rodeo seasons after 2016 with major injuries and multiple hip surgeries before returning to the top 15 the past two seasons. This year started slowly for Herrin, but he has been winning lately, winning $11,000 plus at the California Rodeo in Salinas and more than $10,000 at Spanish Fork, Utah last week to move up to 12th in the world championship standings.
His time of 12.0 seconds won Quarter Finals 6 and advanced him to the Semifinals. A win here on Championship Sunday could virtually guarantee a 12th trip to Las Vegas for Herrin.
With the conclusion of the quarter-finals, Semifinals 1 will begin at 12:45 p.m. on Friday. The six fastest times or highest scores advance to Sunday’s Championship Finals. Six more in each event will advance from Saturday’s Semifinals 2 to complete the field for Sunday’s Championship Finals.