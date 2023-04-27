Interested candidates from Wyoming are encouraged to apply by April 30.

As the 2023 tax filing season is wrapping up for many and the IRS is embracing new ways to better serve taxpayers, it is the perfect opportunity for civic-minded volunteers in your area to help improve the future of the IRS by applying to become a member of the Taxpayer Advocacy Panel (TAP).

TAP members serve as a conduit for bringing grassroots concerns to the attention of the IRS, and work on a variety of issues to improve IRS services and taxpayer satisfaction. Applications for the 2024 TAP year are open until April 30. Newly selected TAP members will volunteer to serve a three-year term starting in December 2023.

While TAP is looking for volunteers to represent all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and one member to represent taxpayers living or doing business abroad, there is a significant need to attract candidates from the following states:

Alaska;

Arkansas;

Kansas;

Maine;

Missouri;

New Hampshire;

Rhode Island;

Utah;

Vermont;

West Virginia; and

Wyoming



TAP continues to advocate for positive changes in the U.S. tax system, and new members have a unique opportunity to join this dynamic group. Applications must be submitted by April 30, 2023, to be considered. Visit USAJobs for more details about how to apply to become a TAP member.

20 Years of Advocacy – Why Join the Taxpayer Advocacy Panel

For more than two decades, TAP members have dedicated themselves to making the U.S. tax system work better for taxpayers. During the last 20 years, TAP has submitted more than 2,200 recommendations on customer service issues that directly impact how taxpayers interact with the IRS, whether by phone, mail or online.

In 2022 alone, the TAP made 201 recommendations to the IRS, many of which were implemented. These recommendations have resulted in improvements to IRS tax forms, instructions and publications that make them easier for taxpayers to understand.

Some other examples of issues on which TAP members have partnered with the IRS to improve taxpayer service include:

Implementing customer callback technology;

Providing taxpayers with the option to get copies of past tax returns through Free File;

Allowing longer extension times for taxpayers to file returns; and

Creating an online portal taxpayers can use to easily look up information needed to claim education credits.

Additionally, TAP has developed outreach materials to educate entrepreneurs about tax return filing requirements, and successfully proposed improvements to the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

For additional information about TAP, visit www.improveirs.org or call toll-free at 888-912-1227 and select prompt number five. Callers outside the U.S. may call 202-317-3087 (not a toll-free number) or email TAP staff at tap.recruitment@irs.gov.

A video is also available with more information about TAP and how volunteers in your area can contribute to this diverse group of citizens who possess a sense of civic duty, patriotism and belief in an effective and well-regarded tax system.