The City of Cheyenne’s Finance and Public Services Committee Meetings will take place next week in Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building (2101 O’Neil Ave.). Free 2-hour parking is available at the nearby George Cox Parking Facility.
The Finance Committee Meeting will be held Monday, August 21st at 12:00 p.m. and the Public Services Committee Meeting will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22nd. The proposed ordinance regarding single use plastic carryout bags will be discussed during Monday’s Finance Committee Meeting on second reading. The proposed ordinance regarding neglected structures in historic districts will be discussed during Tuesday’s Public Services Committee Meeting on third reading. Complete agendas for both meetings can be found at www.cheyennecity.org/minutesandagendas.
Meetings remain available remotely via Zoom to watch and provide public comment. Zoom links are available on the City’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Public comment through Zoom is accessible with a computer, tablet, or smart phone. To be recognized for comment, the public will utilize the “raise hand” feature within the Zoom platform. Additional information and instructions to use this can be found here: https://bit.ly/3hZ9N7e