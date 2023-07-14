Mowers, blowers, trailers, and chainsaws burned to ashes early this morning, leaving one shop owner with nearly $500,000 in damages and a single pet unaccounted for.

At 1:06 a.m., Cheyenne Fire Rescue quickly responded to a report of a commercial fire in the 2300 block of East 9th St.

Several engines arrived on the scene at 1:12 a.m. and found both the storage and shop structures fully engulfed. Officials said one person self-evacuated prior to crews arriving after being awakened by the blaze.

An estimate of damages for the contents lost in the fire is $175,000, and the value of the shop/storage building damages is $306,797.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is currently undetermined while under investigation.

Firefighters and assisting agencies: American Medical Response, Black Hills Energy’s Electric and Gas Division, and the Cheyenne Police Department cleared the scene at 3:30 a.m.