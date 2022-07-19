The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has issued fire restrictions on all lands owned or managed by the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission in Goshen and Laramie counties. The fire restrictions are in conjunction with fire bans issued by Goshen and Laramie counties and are effective immediately.
Under these restrictions campfires must be contained within a fire ring centered within a minimum of a 15-foot radius cleared of all burnable materials. Charcoal fires are permitted within enclosed grills; the use of acetylene cutting, electric arc welders, or metal grinding must be conducted in a 15-foot radius cleared of burnable materials; and the use of portable stoves, lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum, pressurized liquid fuel or fully enclosed stove and open fire branding activities must also be contained within in a cleared 15-foot radius.
These restrictions are in effect on all Game and Fish Commission-owned and managed lands in Goshen County, including Rawhide, Springer, and Table Mountain Wildlife Habitat Management Areas, as well as Bump Sullivan, Packers Lake, Mac’s 40 Acres, Barnes Bridge, Torrington Bridge, and Whalen Diversion Public Access Areas.
The following access areas do not allow fires any time of year: John and Annie Woodhouse in Laramie County, and North Platte River access areas including Barnes Bridge, Torrington Bridge, and Whalen Diversion in Goshen County. Fireworks are prohibited on all Wyoming Game and Fish Commission-owned and managed lands at all times. For more information on the fire ban contact the Laramie Region Game and Fish Office at (307) 745-4046.