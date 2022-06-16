Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) responded to a roll-off dumpster fire in the 2500 block of E. 15th St. on Tuesday morning. Crews were dispatched at 11:02 a.m. and arrived on scene at 11:08 a.m. The fire was under control by 11:12 a.m. and crews cleared the scene at 12:10 p.m.
CFR arrived to find a roll-off dumpster on fire with downwind structures threatened. CFR extinguished the fire within minutes using a foam system. The quick response and action limited the spread. The rapid response of all CFR crews limited the damage to the adjoining structure’s exterior siding.
The estimated damage due to the fire is $1,604. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
The Cheyenne Police Department (CPD) and American Medical Response (AMR) assisted CFR on scene.
CFR reminds vehicular traffic to slow down or stop when near emergency vehicles for crew safety and to please not run over any fire hose laying on the ground.