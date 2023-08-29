On Monday, August 28th, Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) responded to a hazmat incident at the 1900 block of Pioneer Avenue. The mixture of cleaning products produced chlorine gas, causing inhalation injuries to seven individuals.

Once on site, CFR crews isolated the area and conducted air monitoring tests to ensure air quality returned to safe levels and below the permissible exposure limits.

CFR was dispatched at 10:36 a.m., arrived on scene at 10:38 a.m, and cleared the scene by 11:38 a.m. Individuals sustaining inhalation injuries were transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center (CRMC).

On scene alongside CFR were members of the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department and American Medical Response (AMR). Cause of the incident was deemed unintentional.

CFR reminds the public to use caution with cleaning chemicals and to never mix chemicals unless a manufacturer’s label specifically allows for it.