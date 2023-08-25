On Thursday, August 24th Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) responded to a gas line leak at the intersection of E. Pershing Blvd. and Ridge Rd. Crews were dispatched at 2:33 p.m. and arrived on scene at 2:36 p.m.
Once on scene, CFR crews encountered a ruptured six-inch commercial gas line caused by construction in the area. The discovery prompted CFR to quickly isolate the area and evacuate nearby businesses. With the scene cleared, Black Hills Energy successfully isolated and repaired the gas leak. With repairs complete, CFR cleared the scene at 8:40 p.m.
On scene alongside CFR and Black Hills Energy were the Cheyenne Police Department (CPD) and American Medical Response (AMR). Estimated damage costs are unknown at this time.