Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) responded to an outbuilding structure fire in the 800 block of E. 6th St. on Thursday morning. Crews were dispatched at 10:52 a.m. and arrived on scene at 10:58 a.m. The structure fire was under control by 11:20 a.m.
CFR arrived to find two small sheds, a fence, and vehicle on fire that was extending to two residential structures. Access to one residential structure was restricted due to the property being boarded up. Occupants were able to safely evacuate the other residential structure. Two dogs and several chickens had been safely removed from harms way prior to CFR’s arrival.
The estimated damage due to the fire is unknown. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Cheyenne Police Department (CPD), American Medical Response (AMR), and Black Hills Energy assisted CFR on scene.