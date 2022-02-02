Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) responded to a residential structure fire in the 3200 block of Snyder Ave. on Tuesday afternoon. Crews were dispatched at 12:47 p.m. and arrived on scene at 12:53 p.m. The structure fire was under control by 12:59 p.m. and crews cleared the scene at 4:20 p.m.
CFR arrived to find smoke coming from the front and back doors of the residential structure. Crews initiated a fire attack to the basement and quickly located and extinguished a small fire burning in a box of craft supplies. CFR made quick work of the fire contained to one room with limited amount of fire and water damage and moderate smoke damage throughout the structure. Individuals and animals occupying the structure quickly self-evacuated and were evaluated by American Medical Response (AMR) personnel.
The fire was detected by a working smoke alarm, providing occupants immediate notification of a fire hazard. Members of AMR and the Cheyenne Police Department (CPD) assisted CFR on scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.