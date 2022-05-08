Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) responded to a residential structure fire in the 100 block of Rio Verde Circle on Friday night. Crews were dispatched at 8:00 p.m. and arrived on scene at 8:04 p.m. The structure fire was under control by 8:11 p.m. and crews cleared the scene at 8:59 p.m.
CFR arrived to find smoke coming from the front door and rear of the structure. The homeowner reported smoke was coming from the upstairs bathroom fan. Crews found a fan in the bathroom that was on fire and quickly extinguished it. The fire was confined to the area of origin. The house was ventilated, and the circuit breaker was shut off to the area allowing the residents to return inside.
Working smoke alarms alerted residents of the fire, assisting in the fast extinguishment by CFR.
American Medical Response (AMR) assisted CFR on scene.