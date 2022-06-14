Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) responded to a residential structure fire in the 100 block of E. 3rd Ave. on Monday night. Crews were dispatched at 10:13 p.m. and arrived on scene at 10:16 p.m. The structure fire was under control by 10:28 p.m. and crews cleared the scene at 12:26 a.m. Tuesday morning.
CFR arrived to find smoke coming from the exterior of the structure and initiated an attack to extinguish the flames. CFR made quick work of the fire which was contained to the initial building and surrounding fence. All occupants evacuated prior to CFR’s arrival due to neighbors alerting them.
The estimated damage due to the fire is $14,077. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Cheyenne Police Department (CPD), American Medical Response (AMR), Black Hills Energy, and American Red Cross assisted CFR on scene.