Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) responded to a structure fire in the 700 block of E. Lincolnway on Tuesday afternoon. Crews were dispatched early on Tuesday afternoon, arriving shortly thereafter. At the time of this press release, CFR crews remain on scene. Many supporting agencies have been demobilized and cleared the scene with the fire now diminished in size. CFR crews are currently performing overhaul at the scene going into Tuesday evening.
CFR arrived to find smoke and fire fully engulfing the initial structure and quickly spreading to a neighboring structure. Due to the size of the flames, CFR began a defensive attack with Cheyenne Police Department (CPD) closing potions of E. Lincolnway and 17th St.
CFR spent several hours combating the flames with the use of firetruck ladders on both the initial residential structure and the neighboring commercial structure. At this time, there are no reported injuries or fatalities.
“When CFR arrived, we saw the initial structure fully engulfed and established a defensive attack. I commend the efforts of our team and supporting agencies who worked together to combat this fire and limit its reach. These first responders are here to serve and protect our community,” said CFR Fire Chief, John Kopper. “We thank the public for avoiding the area and ask them to continue doing so until all first responders clear the scene and traffic along Lincolnway resumes.”
The estimated damage due to the fire is unknown at this time and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
CPD, American Medical Response (AMR), Black Hills Energy, Laramie County Fire District 1, Laramie County Fire Authority, and F.E. Warren Air Force Base Fire assisted CFR on scene.