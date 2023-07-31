According to the National Interagency Fire Centre, 28,470 wildfires have spread across the United States this year, burning almost 850,000 acres of land - with June through August being the highest points of the wildfire season.
To help keep local first responders hydrated as they push through the remainder of wildfire season and the hot summer months, Firehouse Subs is thrilled to announce the return of its annual H2O for Heroes event (now in its twelfth year!) - a one-day water bottle drive that offers lifesaving support to local heroes and vulnerable citizens who have an imperative need for protection against heat-related situations.
Happening next Saturday, August 5th, guests are encouraged to bring in an unopened 24-pack of bottled water to their local Firehouse Subs in exchange for a free medium sub! All donated water will be distributed to local fire and police departments, emergency victims, seniors and community centers.