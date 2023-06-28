Cheyenne Frontier Days and the City of Cheyenne are once again proud to present the fireworks display for the community! The 2023 fireworks show is designed to maximize aerial displays for visibility from locations all over Cheyenne.

You can plan to enjoy the show from your own neighborhood or other open, flat areas. The south end of Lions Park will be open to foot traffic only, and the north end will be open as usual. Frontier Park will not be open as a viewing location.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation and the Laramie County School District have also offered their parking lots for fireworks viewing. Carey Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

Tune in to local radio station KFBC at 1240 AM and 97.5 FM to hear the patriotic broadcast accompanying the fireworks display. The fireworks display will begin at 9:35 p.m.

For more details, please go to cfdrodeo.co/July4th