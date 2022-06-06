The Wyoming Rescue Mission will host its 9th Annual Fishin’ for the Mission Fly Fishing Tournament fundraising event beginning at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, June 9, at Red Butte Ranch, 8550 S Bessemer Bend. Boats will head to their chosen spots on the river at 7 a.m., and the tournament will officially begin at 8 a.m. Lunch and entertainment will begin at noon, and boats are due back by 1 p.m. for awards and recognitions.
A guide meet-&-greet dinner, Calcutta and silent and live auctions, led by professional auctioneer Layne Weber, will be held beginning at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Keyhole Outdoor Living, 5700 W Poison Spider Rd.
“What a great time to enjoy our premier national resource by fly fishing the blue-ribbon waters of the North Platte to restore homeless lives!” Brad Hopkins, executive director of Wyoming Rescue Mission, said. “We are forever grateful for participants and sponsors making this amazing fly fishing tournament a much sought-after tournament, bringing opportunity to those in need!”
Each fishing team consists of two anglers and a randomly assigned professional guide, courtesy of Wyoming Fly Fishing Guide Service, Ugly Bug Fly Shop/Crazy Rainbow Fly Fishing, Grey Reef Anglers and Prairie Drifters. All proceeds will go toward sustaining the life-saving programs and services provided by Wyoming Rescue Mission.
The traveling -- and coveted -- Golden Trout Trophy will be awarded to the first-place team, with awards being presented to the top three teams with the largest fish. Other fun prizes will be awarded to the anglers who caught the smallest fish and the biggest sucker.
This year’s event is sponsored by MPI Warehouse; Transportation Partners & Logistics; Wyoming Behavioral Institute;
Farnham’s Furniture Galleries; Keller Williams of Central Wyoming; Short Powerline Service; TDS Construction; Williams, Porter, Day & Neville P.C.; Casper Orthopedics; and Keyhole Outdoor Living. Dozens of local businesses and individuals also made in-kind donations toward the success of the event.