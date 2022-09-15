On behalf of the Meridian Trust North Star Foundation and Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union, we wanted to invite you to our Flags for Heroes Dedication Ceremony next Wednesday, September 21. The event will start at Noon and take place at our North Branch location.
This is the third year of Flags for Heroes. For the event, we encourage individuals to recognize anyone who they consider their hero. The information then goes on a tag that is attached to the flag so anyone can walk through the flags and read about those who have been honored. The past two years the event has been held in Cheyenne, WY and Wellington, CO; however, they are joined by our two new locations branches in Alliance and Scottsbluff, NE.
Last September, nearly 300 heroes were recognized, including military, first responders, healthcare workers and community members who go above and beyond. Over $20,000 was raised year to support our local communities, with $10,000 being donated to the Wyoming Hunger Initiative. The First Lady Jennie Gordon was able to join us at the Dedication Ceremony and accept the check on behalf of the Wyoming Hunger Initiative.
We are excited about the results of this year’s event which will be announced on Wednesday at the dedication. We hope you are able to join us.