Denver-based funk-ska-reggae-jam-rock septet, Float Like a Buffalo, announced on Monday the first round of dates of the Day Late, Dollar Short Tour, taking their high-energy show on the road from Colorado to Canada with Winnipeg-based psychedelic jazz rock/funk fusion band, Apollo Suns. Float Like a Buffalo has been touring nationally for the past 3 years, and this 5-week venture marks their first musical endeavor out of the United States. On this tour, the two bands will visit Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Ontario before Float continues on to Pennsylvania, Indiana, Iowa and Kansas.

The Day Late, Dollar Short Tour is set to follow the release of Float Like a Buffalo’s highly-anticipated sophomore album of the same name, and tour dates include a Denver album release show to celebrate the 10-song album. Details of this show will be announced on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. This new album was entirely self-produced and self-recorded and will stand as a testament to the style of music that defines the band. Day Late, Dollar Short will be released on March. 17, 2023 with the album release party on March 18, 2023 in Denver.

“It was important to us to celebrate the release of Day Late, Dollar Short in Denver,” said Phil Pleckham, Drummer, “This city’s music scene is truly magical and has allowed us to spread our creative wings and define our musical style. This album, from beginning to end, is the definition of what Float Like a Buffalo’s sound has matured into, and we can’t wait to reveal it to the world.”

In 2020, Float Like a Buffalo and Apollo Suns struck up a relationship based on musical style and a passion for Funk, and a tour fell together between the two naturally. The music of each band is set to compliment that of the other at each show, and attendees can be sure to expect to see band members sitting in with each other throughout the night for funk-driven jam sessions. They’ve also invited several other bands to join them on certain dates of the tour, including Colorado-based The Buzz, The Midland Band out of Lincoln, NE, Ephraim Zenh from Des Moines, IA, Nice On from Kingston, ON and more, yet to be announced.

“If you know Float Like a Buffalo, then you know we love to blend genres and collaborate with other bands to create that special moment you can only get at a live show,” said Cory Pearman, Lead Singer, “So we knew when planning this tour that we had to bring in bands from all over the country to jam with us and bring that magic to shows.”

The Day Late, Dollar Short tour kicks off with six Colorado shows across the state before continuing on across the United States and Canada:

3/16: The Animas City Theatre - Durango, CO - Float Like a Buffalo, Apollo Suns, The Buzz

3/17: The Coast - Fort Collins, CO - Float Like a Buffalo, Apollo Suns

3/19: The Basement at Oskar Blues - Colorado Springs, CO - Float Like a Buffalo, Apollo Suns

3/22: The Woodcellar - Evergreen, CO - Float Like a Buffalo, Apollo Suns

3/24: Schmiggity’s - Steamboat Springs, CO - Float Like a Buffalo, Apollo Suns

3/25: The Lincoln Theatre - Cheyenne, WY - Float Like a Buffalo, Apollo Suns, + TBA

3/27: Reverb Lounge - Omaha, NE - Float Like a Buffalo, Apollo Suns, + TBA

4/5: Casbah - Hamilton, ON - Apollo Suns, Float Like a Buffalo, Scott & Jocelyn McIntosh Duo

4/6: Meteor - Windsor, ON - Apollo Suns, Float Like a Buffalo

4/7: The Drake Hotel - Toronto, ON - Apollo Suns, Float Like a Buffalo

4/8: BLUMartini - Kingston, ON - Apollo Suns, Float Like a Buffalo, Nice On

4/13: Gas Lamp - Des Moines, IA - Float Like a Buffalo, The Midland Band, Ephraim Zenh

4/15: Bodega’s Alley - Lincoln, NE - Float Like a Buffalo, The Midland Band

MORE TBA

You can see all tour announced tour dates and purchase tickets on Float Like a Buffalo’s website, https://www.floatlikeabuffalomusic.com/tour. Follow on social media for announcements of more tour dates in the near future.