Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) is excited to announce that sales for our Football Raffle are now open. Every year we put together a fun raffle for our community to take part in, where you can be a super fan of football or only care about cats and dogs, there's room for everyone to partake in this raffle.

Participation is easy; you can buy raffle tickets for $10 each, or a book, 10 tickets, for $100. Each ticket has two randomly assigned numbers, those numbers correlate to different football teams each week. After each week, we tally the teams points, and the highest combined score of teams that week wins. You can follow along with our football grid where it breaks down who your teams are each week, so you can cheer them on and really push them to score, score, score.

Or you can buy a ticket or two and forget entirely about it, because BDAR will call winners each week. Winners get $100 when they win, and if there is a tie then that will be split evenly among the winners. You have August to buy your tickets as sales end September 7th, the date of the first game for the NFL regular season.

All proceeds from the Football Raffle go to funding the care needed for cats and dogs in Laramie County. We rely on our community and the donations they provide, and we recognize that sometimes we could have some fun with how people donate. So whether you regularly donate to BDAR or just really love Football, you should come down and buy some tickets.

Tickets can be purchased in person at our office at 2407 E. 9th St during business hours M-F 9-5pm. You can also purchase tickets over the phone by calling 307-514-4024 and asking to purchase a football raffle ticket. You can also purchase tickets by going to bdar.org/football and buying your tickets online. All online and phone sales will have their tickets mailed to them.