On Wednesday, Aug. 23, the first day of school for Laramie County School District 1 students, #FORMAK volunteers will be active throughout city limits spreading awareness to drivers that school is back in session.
Volunteers will stand at the beginning of school zones wearing red shirts and holding signs that read “Slow Down” or “Watch for Kids” in an effort to protect students as they return to school this fall.
“After losing my son Mak tragically on a crosswalk on his way to school in November 2021, when he was hit by a distracted driver, I have made it a priority to educate and inform the community,” Janelle Jones, president of #FORMAK, said.
LCSD1 appreciates the work of the volunteers and the careful drivers in the community for keeping students safe