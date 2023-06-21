Fort Collins Peach Festival Returns to Old Town August 19 from 11am to 7pm, Hosted by the Rotary Clubs of Northern Colorado.

The Fort Collins Peach Festival seeks to provide a family-friendly event to the Northern Colorado community while promoting service, encouraging community interaction, and allowing local businesses to market and give back to the community through sponsorship.

The 2023 Fort Collins Peach Festival will be held at Civic Center Park in downtown Fort Collins on August 19, 2023 from 11am until 7pm.

Presented by the Rotary Clubs of Northern Colorado, this year’s festival will feature live music from four different local bands, freshly brewed beer from a number of local breweries, and street vendors ranging from food trucks to boutiques and local service providers.

Music will kick off at 11am and feature Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra and Fiesta Colorado, followed by Funky Business from 12:30 to 2pm and then Clark Street Station from 2:30 to 4pm. There will be a short break before the headliner, 12 Cents for Marvin takes the stage from 5pm until 6:30pm.

Entry to the festival will be free this year, however a $10 wristband will be required for anyone interested in purchasing alcohol on-site. Proceeds from the festival will go back into the community as donations to local non-profit organizations and to the Rotary Clubs of Northern Colorado.

Sponsors of this year’s festival include Northern Water, Ed Carroll Motor Company, Panhandler’s Pizza, and OTM. Sponsorships are still available, those interested in participating in the event can find more information online at https://fortcollinspeachfestival.com/

About the Fort Collins Peach Festival

The Fort Collins Peach Festival was originally founded in 2010 as Pigs ‘n Pits and has evolved over the years, moving from Hughes Stadium to Old Town before cancelling in 2020 due to the pandemic and hosting a modified version of the event in 2022 at the Holiday Twin Drive In Theatre. The festival is a volunteer-organized fundraising held by the Rotary Clubs of Northern Colorado.