Calling all builders, architects, contractors, carpenters, artists, and kids-at-heart!
The Paul Smith Children's Village is hosting its first Fort Rustle Fort Building Competition! Anyone can submit a proposal, and winners will be awarded up to $750 for materials. Forts will be displayed (and played on and in!) at the Paul Smith Children's Village from February through April. At the end of April, forts will be auctioned off to fund next year's contest!
Proposals are due December 1. Please help us spread the word. These forts will be be so much fun for children's village visitors of all ages! More information at https://www.botanic.org/discover/childrens-village/ or from asommers@cheyennecity.org.