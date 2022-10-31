What is Fort Rustle, you may ask? It’s a village of forts of course! Inspired by our friends at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, their “Fortlandia” program, and our own Green Roof Doghouse; The Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens is seeking to bring a new community event during our dormant season, February through April.
We are seeking creative artists, architects, students, construction, and tradespersons to design and build Forts for our visitors to creatively play with, play in, and on.
Be it a palace of pallets, lair of stairs, cave of canoes, or fortress of fence, the only limit of creativity is your imagination (and some fine print listed on the request for proposal).
Forts should inspire the appreciation of our natural environment through innovative and sustainable designs, materials, and construction while evoking memories of childhoods spent escaping into nature to build structures and play with friends.
Due to space and budgetary considerations, this will be a competitive program seeking 10 Forts for our inaugural year. Submitted designs will be chosen by representatives from the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens and Rotary Club. We will provide ten, $750 construction grants to accepted builders. At the close of the community display, the forts will be auctioned off to fund the program the following year.
The Fort Rustle request for proposal is available for download at: https://www.botanic.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Fort-Rustle-RFP.pdf or https://www.botanic.org/discover/childrens-village/.