Fifty years ago in October 1972, Fossil Butte National Monument was established to preserve the spectacular fossils of the Green River and Wasatch formations. The monument lies within a region that, about 52 million years ago, was covered by Fossil Lake, where numerous fish, amphibians, crocodiles, turtles, birds, shellfish, and insects thrived. The climate at the time was almost subtropical, with plants such as palms, cattails, and oaks—flora similar to the southeastern United States today.
Fossil Lake was a narrow, north-south-trending lake that covered about 2,000 square miles in Fossil Basin. It was one of three lakes present during the Eocene in southwestern Wyoming, northeastern Utah, and northwestern Colorado. The other two lakes, Lake Gosiute and Lake Uinta, were both many times larger than Fossil Lake.
The sedimentary deposits from Fossil Lake are part the Green River Formation, and consist of about 400 feet of micrite (lime mud), evaporates, siltstone, sandstone, and mudstone that interfinger with the Wasatch Formation. Within the Green River Formation, the Fossil Butte Member preserves the sediments of Fossil Lake. The layers from the center of what was once Fossil Lake host the “18-inch Fossil Fish Layer,” which is noted for beautifully preserved fossil fish. Among those fossilized fish is the Knightia, a small fish about 3 to 4 inches in length that resembles the modern-day herring. The Knightia swam in schools, ate plankton and algae, and was a food source for larger fish. Named after Wilbur C. Knight, the first Wyoming State Geologist and University of Wyoming Geological Museum curator, the Knightia became the Wyoming State Fossil in 1987.
Not only are many of the fossil fish in the Fossil Butte Member incredibly well-preserved, but in small areas there are hundreds of fossilized fish right next to each other. For this to occur, there had to be catastrophic mass fatalities and conditions conducive to preservation. It is interpreted that the mass fish casualties most likely occurred due to algal blooms, excess salinity, inversion of thermal stratification, or pH variation due to volcanic activity. Preservation likely occurred when the dead fish sank to the deep center of the lake where only anaerobic bacteria existed, so the remains were undisturbed by scavengers or wave action.
As a result, the Fossil Butte Member hosts world-class fossils from the Eocene. The fossil displays alone at the Fossil Butte National Monument visitor center are worth a visit, and a scenic drive or a hike through the monument to explore the geology makes the trip even more worthwhile. It’s fascinating to imagine the lush, tropical setting of Fossil Lake some 52 million years ago, as opposed to the dry, sagebrush desert of today. In honor of its 50-year anniversary, consider a trip to Fossil Buttes to enjoy a glimpse of Wyoming’s geologic history.
For more information on the geology of Fossil Butte National Monument, check out the Monument’s website, geowyo.com, and the WSGS.
--Dr. Erin Campbell, WSGS Director and State Geologist