The Laramie County Community College women’s basketball team picked up a few individual accolades as the season ended and All-Region IX North and All-Region IX Tournament honors were handed out.

The All-Region IX North representatives included sophomores Halle Hester and Jamy de Kock along with freshman Lylah Spring. Spring was also named to the All-Defensive Team from the north.

The All-Tournament team also featured a duo of sophomores with Hester again getting the nod along with Monique Marcetic-Vaotangi.

Hester was a standout all season long, averaging 11.2 points and playing in all but one of the team’s games on the season. She finished the season as the Golden Eagles second leading rebounder averaging 6.9 and led the team in three pointers made with a career best 57.Halle Hester

During the tournament, Hester scored 33 points over two games and was 11-21 from the field, including 5-9 from three-point range. In the opening game against Otero, Hester finished with nine rebounds and five assists which matched her season best.

Spring grew into her role on the team this year in the post and has set herself aside as one of the most dominant centers to play for the Golden Eagles in just one season.

She led the Golden Eagles in rebounding with 8.8 per game and set a new single season mark for the program in both rebounds (264) and blocks (51). Her blocks record is also the most in a career, breaking the past record of 29 held by Madison Hamm.Lylah Spring

Offense was also something Spring brought for LCCC, scoring 11.8 points per game and finishing second on the team in points scored with 342 on the season.

De Kock was another strong force in multiple games for the Golden Eagles this season and was one of five on the team who averaged double figures, scoring 10.2 points per game and playing in all but one of the team’s contests. She led the team in field goal percentage at 52.2 percent and as also their most efficient three-point shooter, going 23-50 for 46 percent from deep.

Jamy de KockDe Kock also led the Golden Eagles in assists with 59, including a nine-assist performance in the quarterfinal win against Otero College.

Marcetic-Vaotangi drew the attention of the Region IX tournament team with 35 points in her two games including a 10-10 performance from the free throw line and a shooting percentage of over 40 percent, but the sophomore was an impact player for the Golden Eagles all season.

She led the team in scoring with 355 points, which is 5th most in a season in school history, and leaves as the all-time leader in free throw percentage for a career with an impeccable 87.5 percent over her two seasons, shattering the previous mark of 79.7 percent set by Haylie Anderson. Her career mark from the field is third best in school history at 40.8 percent.