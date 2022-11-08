The Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team had their All-Region players announced this week and four Golden Eagles made the list.
On offense, it was freshman Caroline Kuhn earning a second team spot for forwards thanks to her eight goals and one assist on the season, scoring on 21.6 percent of her shots and putting 65 percent of her shots on goal.
Sophomore Sophie Osman was the top vote getter for midfielders on the season. Her strong play helped to gain four goals and her three assists were tied for the team lead.
On defense, freshman Kayt Ward was awarded the first team nod for her work in the back line and fellow freshman Kiara Kershaw was named the second-team goalie for Region IX after only allowing 22 goals this season and posting a save percentage of 82.1. In region play, Kershaw only allowed .88 goals per game making 32 saves on 39 shots.
Individual awards will be announced at a later date.