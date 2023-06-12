There's a free outdoor concert in Loveland of Broadway music sung by opera singers on July 14th, 2023

Yes, OPERA singers! Imagine the soaring, well-trained voices of opera singers as they belt out popular show tunes from Les Miserables , My Fair Lady , O klahoma , Carousel , Camelot , Kiss Me Kate , Candide , and more! The singers, all Colorado performers, will be accompanied by a lively jazz combo featuring piano, percussion, and string bass.

Broadway Favorites will be performed by the excellent singers of the Loveland Opera Theatre at The Foundry Plaza in Loveland July 14th at 6:00pm. The free concert is expected to last about 1 1/2 hours.