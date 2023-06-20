Free dental care for children is being offered at Laramie County Community College on July 12 by the Dental Hygiene Program.
Appointments can now be made for children up to 17 years old. The event, scheduled for 3-6:30 p.m., includes cleaning, x-rays, fluoride treatment and a dental exam. Expect appointments to last 1-2 hours with all fees waived. No dental insurance is necessary.
Regular dental care for children is crucial because it allows for early detection and prevention of dental issues, provides education on proper oral hygiene practices, includes dental cleaning and preventive treatments, monitors dental development and helps prevent future dental anxiety. By scheduling regular dental visits, parents can ensure that their children's oral health needs are being met, promoting healthy teeth and gums, preventing dental problems and establishing lifelong habits that contribute to their overall well-being.
“Children change and grow rapidly, so it’s paramount to be on top of oral health, which in turn helps with overall health,” said Amber Telander, LCCC’s Dental Hygiene Program director.
The unique 16-month Dental Hygiene Program at LCCC’s Cheyenne campus combines academic study with supervised clinical experience. Telander said the July 12 event is an important learning opportunity for LCCC’s students and a chance for those without a “dental home” to receive excellent preventive oral care.
“We want to reach out to our community and help those in need,” Telander said. “By giving our students the hands-on experience they need to become high-functioning professionals, we’re improving the quality of dental care, while also providing much-needed services to young people.”
LCCC has in the past participated in Give Kids a Smile Day sponsored by the American Dental Association and the Wyoming Delta Dental Foundation, which takes place in February. The July 12 event, Telander said, will be distinct from Give Kids a Smile Day, but similar in that it provides preventative care to children at no cost.
Make an appointment by calling 307-778-1141. Space is limited, but those who are not able to schedule an appointment for the July 12 event can likely schedule another appointment for the fall free of charge.