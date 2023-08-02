A free course on managing a couple’s finances is just one of the opportunities for personal and professional growth offered through Laramie County Community College's life enrichment classes at the Albany County Campus. Designed to cater to a diverse range of interests and skill levels, these classes offer an enriching experience for individuals seeking personal growth, professional enhancement and artistic pursuits.
"From Me to We: A Finance Class for Couples" is offered from 6-7 p.m. Sept. 19 at no cost. Attendees are invited to explore strategies to strengthen financial communication and decision-making within relationships, providing couples with valuable tools to navigate their financial journey together.
LCCC's life enrichment courses span many subjects, including art, business and general life enhancement. Whether you aspire to broaden your artistic horizons or master essential business skills, LCCC has something for everyone, and all courses are available at affordable prices.
Those with professional aspirations can delve into the world of Microsoft Word, Excel I, and Excel II, gaining valuable expertise in essential software tools for personal and professional use.
For those who are creative, LCCC's art classes offer various captivating options, such as landscape painting, still life painting and outdoor watercolor. People can join an engaging lecture series on the art of the Renaissance and immerse themselves in the captivating world of artistic history. Those interested are encouraged to reserve a spot early, as art classes featuring acclaimed instructor Lee Lane and others fill up quickly.
Jamie McKim, Albany County Campus Outreach & Workforce Development manager, encourages everyone to seize the opportunity to explore their passions.
"Our courses are open to people of all skill levels and interests, so don't be intimidated to give it a try," McKim said. "We have great programs with great features, and we've really been listening to the community and what they want."
LCCC's life enrichment classes provide a supportive environment for learning and growth, emphasizing the value of self-improvement over college credit.
"You don't have to take a class for college credit,” McKim said. “You can come to learn something, spend an evening with us and go away feeling that you've accomplished something."
Go to accoutreach.coursestorm.com to see a full course schedule and costs. Reach out to Jamie McKim at 307.772.4256 or jmckim@lccc.wy.edu with any additional questions.
Community engagement and feedback are welcomed, as LCCC seeks to expand its course offerings to meet the community's interests. Those with an idea for a course or expertise to share as an instructor can reach out to McKim.